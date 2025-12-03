30-year-old woman set ablaze in Rajasthan's Jaipur succumbs to injuries

Jaipur, Dec 3 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman, who was set on fire along with a man after being doused with petrol over suspicion of an affair here on November 28, succumbed to injuries during treatment on Wednesday, police said.

The man, Kailash Gurjar (25), had died on Monday night, and the body was handed over to the family for cremation after the postmortem on Tuesday.

The woman, Soni Gurjar, suffered over 45 per cent burns and was undergoing treatment at the SMS hospital.

Deputy SP (Dudu) Deepak Khandelwal said that Soni died around 3 am on Wednesday.

Kailash's family members and relatives protested briefly, demanding the arrest of all the accused involved in the case.

"The family members were assured that whoever is involved in the crime will be arrested," the SP said.

He said that the body of the woman will be handed over to the family members after the post-mortem.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1 am in Barolav village in Mukhampura. The duo was allegedly tied up and set ablaze in a field owned by Kailash.

Police have arrested two accused, the woman's uncle, identified as Birdichand Gurjar, 57, and her brother-in-law, Ganesh Gurjar, 41.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Soni had gone to meet Kailash in the field when the accused allegedly reached the spot, tied the two and set them ablaze.

Kailash was married and had two sons, while Soni Gurjar was a widow and had one son and one daughter.

They lived in the same village under the Mokhampura police station area in Jaipur's Dudu town. PTI SDA APL APL