300 households in Aizawl to soon get 24x7 drinking water supply

Aizawl, Jan 23 (PTI) The Mizoram government will soon start providing 24x7 drinking water supply to around 300 households in two areas of the capital Aizawl as a pilot, officials said on Friday.

The Rs 5.24 crore project, funded by the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2 scheme, was unveiled by Public Health Engineering Minister Lalnilawma on Thursday night.

The Vaivakawn and Chawnpui areas in the western part of the town will have round-the-clock access to drinking water in four to six months when the project is complete, Lalnilawma said, noting that it was a milestone for Mizoram.

Steps will be taken to eventually extend the facility to other households as well, he said.

Lalnilawma said smart water meters will be installed, and a new pipeline network will be used in the implementation of the project.

He said proposals have also been submitted to the Centre for funds to augment the water supply to other towns in the state.

The minister said several water projects could not be expedited due to the unavailability of environmental clearance and land.

Urging people to conserve water, he said the government has launched an Android app, 'Tui leak', through which people can report leakage of water pipelines.

Internet of Things (IoT) and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) will be used in the 24x7 water supply system to enhance operational efficiency, scalability and real-time data monitoring, officials said.

Ultrasonic level indicator, automated valve and flow meters will be installed to monitor water level, water flow, pressure and equitable supply, they said.

Smart water meters will be provided to consumers free of cost, they added. PTI CORR SOM