300 houses for Wayanad landslide victims to be handed over in Feb: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 1 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday that the state government aims to complete about 300 houses with related facilities and hand them over in February as the first phase of rehabilitation for Wayanad landslide disaster victims.

"The target is to complete around 300 houses along with associated facilities and hand them over to beneficiaries as the first phase in February," the CM said while addressing a press conference here.

He said the houses are part of a large township being constructed on the Elston Estate land near the Kalpetta bypass for families affected by the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides in Wayanad.

The project is progressing at a rapid pace, with a strong focus on safety, quality and long-term sustainability, Vijayan said.

He said the township will consist of 410 houses and all essential facilities required for a dignified life.

"This is not just about providing a roof over people's heads. It is about rebuilding lives that were shattered by the disaster," he said.

According to him, the township will include an underground electricity network, drinking water supply with a large-capacity tank, internal roads, a public health centre, anganwadi, community hall, market, playgrounds and waste management facilities.

Each house will also have a solar power plant and its own drinking water storage tank.

He said construction work is being carried out with strict quality control measures. Materials such as cement, sand and steel are being tested in on-site laboratories and also verified by independent third-party agencies.

"We are ensuring quality at every stage. Work moves forward only after inspections," he said, adding that contractors will provide five years of protection against construction defects.

Around 1,600 workers are engaged in the project, working round the clock. Several key works, including roofing of many houses, road formation and drinking water tank construction, have already been completed, the chief minister said.

Referring to the government's approach to disaster rehabilitation, Vijayan said the project follows the "Build Back Better" principle.

"Our responsibility is to ensure that every disaster-affected family gets a safer and better living space than before," he said.

Vijayan said that the LIFE Mission and similar housing initiatives reflect the state's commitment to treating housing as a basic right.

"A total of 476,076 houses have been completed and handed over through the LIFE Mission. That many families have moved into secure homes. This February, the number will reach five lakh. Construction of 124,471 houses is currently at various stages," he added.