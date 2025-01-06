300 people arrested in 200 cases of drug peddling in 2024 in Jammu: Police

Jammu, Jan 6 (PTI) Police have arrested 300 people involved in 200 cases of drug peddling and recovered over 43 kg of heroin worth several hundred crores in Jammu district in 2024, officials said.

The police also attached 11 properties of drug smugglers worth Rs 4.69 crore in the district during the period.

"As part of its anti-drug drive, the police registered 200 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested 300 individuals involved in drug peddling in the district last year," a police spokesperson said.

He said 83 vehicles involved in these cases were seized.

"One hundred fifty-three FIRs were registered in cases of heroin smuggling alone and 246 individuals were arrested in these cases," he said.

Among those arrested, 19 hardcore drug peddlers were booked under the stringent Prevention of illicit traffic in NDPS Act, reflecting the department's zero-tolerance approach toward habitual offenders, the spokesperson added.

He further said the police attached 11 immovable properties worth Rs 4,69,91,369 and three movable properties (vehicles) worth Rs 12,50,000 in the district under the Act during 2024.

"The confiscation of these illegally acquired assets represents a critical step in disrupting the financial networks of drug syndicates," he said.

The police have also demolished four drug hotspots and are working actively on all fronts to dismantle the remaining drug hotspots with the active support of the civil administration and the general public.

The police also recovered contraband and psychotropic substances, including 43.854 kg of heroin valued at several hundred crores in the black market, the spokesperson said.

"This recovery underscores the magnitude of the narcotics trade in the region and the police's relentless efforts to intercept and eradicate the supply chain," he added.

To facilitate the treatment of drug addicts, the largest 'Police Drug De-addiction, Rehabilitation and Mental Health Care Centre has been made functional at Channi in Jammu city since March last year.

"In a determined effort to combat the growing menace of drugs, the Jammu Police undertook extensive operations throughout 2024, achieving significant success in their mission to curb narco-crimes in the district," the spokesperson said. PTI AB AB KSS KSS