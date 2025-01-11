300 people of Baba Balak Nath trust in Hamirpur to get pension: Sukhu

Hamirpur (HP), Jan 11(PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced that at least 300 people including the retired and working employees of Balaknath Temple Deotsidh in Hamirpur district will receive pension.

Sukhu, who is on a three days tour of the district, said the employees working in Baba Balak Nath Mahavidyalaya, Chakmoh, Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya and Model School will also get the benefit of pension.

He said that the Congress party is pro-employee and it is taking decisions that benefit employees at all times.

Temple officer Sandeep Kumar said this decision of the government will also benefit employees who have retired in the last 3 years. For this, they will have to deposit some amount in the government account as per rules.

Congress leader Subhash Dhatwalia who lost assembly election to Inder Dutt Lakhanpal of the BJP from Barsar assembly constituency had raised this issue of pension before the Chief Minister.

The Congress leader said that the employees were struggling for this demand for a long time. This decision of the government will prove to be a relief for the retiring and previously retired employees. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ