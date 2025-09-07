300 persons booked over bursting crackers during Ganeshotsav procession

Kasaragod (Kerala), Sep 7 (PTI) As many as 300 persons have been booked for obstructing the movement of people and bursting fire crackers in a dangerous manner during the Ganeshotsav procession in this north Kerala district, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the accused persons were part of a procession which began from the premises of Mallikarjuna Temple in Kasaba village here on Saturday.

They gathered in front of the state-run bus depot here, obstructing the movement of people and vehicles, and bursted firecrackers in a dangerous manner without taking any safety precautions, the FIR said.

The firecrackers were handled carelessly, burst with a huge noise, causing difficulties to people, it said.

The Kasaragod police registered the case on its own on Sunday and the accused were charged with the BNS Section 288 (rash or negligent conduct with explosive substances creating danger to life or likely to cause injury or damage).

The names of four among 300 accused were mentioned in the FIR.