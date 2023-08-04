300 rolls of Chinese manjha seized in Delhi; 2 held

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two men and recovered 300 rolls of banned Chinese manjha from them, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Faizan (22), a resident of Jama Masjid area, and Yaman (19), a resident of Lal Kuan, they said.

Police got information that two people involved in the business of sale/purchase of nylon-based banned Chinese manjha would come near Outer Ring Road, Sarai Kale Khan with a consignment of the banned string, a senior police officer said.

A raid was conducted and the two were apprehended. They were found in possession of five cartons of 300 rolls of prohibited manjha, the officer said.

Faizan disclosed that he had bought the cartons from supplier Jahangir of Sadar Bazar, Meerut and the same were to be delivered to Yaman.

In 2017, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned Chinese manjha in the national capital as it posed a risk to people and animals by cutting through their skin.

In February this year, the Delhi High Court directed the crime branch of the city police to investigate the manufacturing, sale, purchase and storage of Chinese synthetic manjha, used for kite flying, in markets and shops here. PTI NIT CK