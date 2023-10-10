Kota (Rajasthan), Oct 10 (PTI) Close to 300 people in the Mandaliya village of Rajasthan's Kota district have signed up for the Skill India Mission under its Kaushal Rath initiative.

The Kaushal Rath -- a customised bus featuring a computer literacy laboratory aimed at upskilling people under the Skill India Mission in remote villages -- arrived in the village on Monday. Under the initiative, the Skill India Mission aims to empower 60,000 youngsters over a period of five years.

Under the supervision of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister of Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan, the Kaushal Rath was launched in September to enable youngsters take up industry-relevant skills training.

The first day's training offered the aspirants an opportunity to become acquainted with 3D animation and immersive experiences, providing insight into how minerals are extracted and refined.

Extending his best wishes to the aspirants and acknowledging their contribution in making India the world's skill capital, Birla said in a statement, "The youth of Rajasthan have immense potential … through the Kaushal Rath, we will further create a pathway to harness the potential of the youth." National Skill Development Corporation CEO Ved Mani Tiwari said, "The response of the students reaffirms our conviction that we are progressing towards making India a global hub for skills." PTI COR SZM