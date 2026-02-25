300 students of IIM Nagpur boycott exam over debarment of 40 peers

Nagpur, Feb 25 (PTI) Nearly 300 first-year MBA students at IIM Nagpur have boycotted their mid-term exam, protesting the debarment of 40 classmates who had attended a farewell party in violation of the institute's rules, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, as many as 75 students from the first and second-year batches went to a farewell party organised for seniors on the night of February 21 without permission and returned to their hostel on the B-school campus the next morning.

These students should have returned by 10 pm, but they came late. They also did not inform their parents about being late, the official from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur said.

Since they violated the rules, the institution took action against 40 first-year students who went out and debarred them from their mid-term examination, which was scheduled on Tuesday, he said.

However, around 300 first-year students, including the 40 debarred, staged a 'silent protest' in the institute against the action and did not appear for the exam, the official said.

Some second-year students who had gone to the farewell party also participated in the protest, fearing they would also not be allowed to appear for their exam on Wednesday.

According to the official, the institute's director was out of town when this issue occurred.

The issue has now been resolved, and the second-year MBA students appeared for their end-term exam on Wednesday, he said.

The examination for the 300 first-year students who had boycotted it will be held on a later date, he added. PTI CLS GK