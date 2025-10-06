300-year-old peepal, 4 other trees cut in Indore; greens go red, shave heads in protest

Indore: A nearly 300-year-old peepal tree and four other trees were cut at a religious complex in Indore, prompting two environmental activists to shave their heads in protest, an official said on Monday.

Taking cognizance of the tree felling incident and the protest by the green activists, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 on the administrator of the religious complex, he said.

Assistant Horticulture Officer of IMC Rahul Verma told PTI that separate 'panchnamas' (recording of events) were prepared for the felling of an old peepal tree, along with four trees of plum and other species, at the Barhamatha Baghi complex.

Two environmental activists associated with the 'Save Trees - Save Indore' movement, Mukesh Rajat Verma and Chandrashekhar Gawli, shaved their heads in front of the stump of the peepal tree on Sunday to protest the felling of trees at the religious complex.

Verma said, "There is considerable anger among local residents over the cutting down of a nearly 300-year-old peepal tree and other trees in the complex. The municipal corporation should take timely steps to save the city's old trees." Images of the activists shaving their heads in protest against the tree felling in India's cleanest city are circulating on social media.