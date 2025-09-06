3,000 villages in Haryana affected due to heavy rains in north India: CM Saini

Kurukshetra, Sep 6 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Saturday said about 3,000 villages in the state have been affected by the rains the past few weeks.

He said that several aprts of the state was waterlogged due to excess rain coming from the Himalayan region that has received heavy rains.

The state government has opened the e-Kshatipurti portal, which has been used by 1.69 lakh farmers in the state to apply for damage to crops in 9.96 acres of land, Saini said.

On Saturday, the chief minister interacted with public representatives of villages in Shahabad affected by waterlogging. He took information about the situation in each village.

Saini said everyone, including the ruling party, opposition, and common people, need to come together to battle the floods. He added that water is gradually receding from the waterlogged areas in different parts of the state.

After this, the CM offered prayers at the Markandeshwar Temple and also interacted with citizens who had to be shifted from waterlogged areas.

Later, while interacting with the media, Saini said people whose houses were submerged due to the rains have been shifted to safe places. Arrangements for their stay, food, drinking water, and other needs have been made and fodder for animals are also being arranged, he said.

He said a similar situation had also arisen in the state in 2023.

Saini said that canals and drains are being cleaned but excessive water flow from the hills has created hurdled.

Criticising the opposition for politicising the situation, the chief minister said, "In times of such natural calamity, instead of politics, the opposition should extend cooperation and constructive suggestions." He also appealed to the public to support the affected people in waterlogged areas.

Answering another question, Saini said the capacity of Markanda canal is 25,000 cusecs of water, but due to heavy rains, about 40,000 cusecs of water flowed into it, which overflowed into fields and nearby areas.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Union minister J P Nadda are monitoring the floods situation in northern India.

The Centre has issued special directions regarding Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir, the CM said.

He added that aryana is sending food, drinking water, and fodder for animals to Punjab, which is most badly hit in the recent floods. PTI COR SUN SKY SKY