3.03 crore user IDs deactivated in 2025 to prevent auto-bookings using hacking tools: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Around 3.03 crore suspicious user IDs were deactivated in 2025 to prevent auto filling of forms by hacking tools and curb fraud in online Tatkal ticketing, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.
In a written response, Vaishnaw apprised the House regarding the various steps taken by the railways ministry to safeguard the Tatkal ticket booking system from cyber attacks and said Aadhaar based one-time password (OTP) verification has contributed to improved ticket availability for genuine passengers and enhanced transparency.
He mentioned various other methods such as application-layer security control, network and infrastructure-layer security control, physical security control, besides regular security audit and monitoring to ensure that the reservation system of Indian Railways is a robust and highly-secure platform equipped with industry-standard cyber security.
Highlighting administrative measures which include steps to prevent unauthorised access and ensuring seamless booking for genuine users, he said, "Rigorous revalidation and verification of user accounts have been done. About 3.03 crore suspicious user IDs have been deactivated in the year 2025." Regular security audits of the reservation system are carried out by empanelled information security audit agencies of CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team), Vaishnaw noted.
"Moreover, internet traffic related to the ticketing system is continuously monitored by CERT-In and the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) to detect and prevent cyber attacks," he added.
According to Vaishnaw, 376 complaints have been lodged on the National Cyber Crime Portal pertaining to 3.99 lakh suspicious bookings, and 12,819 suspicious email domains have been blocked in the year 2025. PTI JP JP ARB ARB