30th International Film Festival of Kerala inaugurated

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 12 (PTI) The 30th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK 2025) was inaugurated on Friday by State Culture Minister Saji Cherian at a function attended by dignitaries from the film world from across the globe.

The inaugural ceremony was marked by lighting of 30 lamps by the guests, including Palestine Ambassador to India Abdulla M Abu Shawez, German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann, Chilean director Pablo Larrain, Spanish actor Angela Molina and Candadian director Kelly Fyffe-Marshall.

In his inaugural speech, Saji Cherian said the IFFK was the only regional festival in India which had completed 30 meaningful years with the participation of people who were committed to cinema.

Cheriyan said the festival had grown into a cultural resistance movement for the good of humanity. The IFFKs had also contributed a lot to support the cause of women fighting for equality, he said.

The minister said a distinct political stand was what makes IFFK different from other festivals. The people of Kerala had always supported the cause of Palestinians and it was not by chance that the opening film of the 30th festival was from that country, he said.

Palestine Ambassador Shawez, in his speech, thanked the IFFK for “opening your heart to us.” He said the opening film, “Palestine 36,” is not just fiction, but reality reflected on screen. “It is the story of resilience in the face of tragedy, resistance in the face of hardship,” he said.

Chilean director Larrain commended the selection of films for the IFFK, saying it was a ‘wonderful package.’ German Ambassador Ackermann said he is proud to see that 25 German productions or co-productions are being screened at the festival.

Canadian director Kelly Fyffe-Marshall received the “Spirit of Cinema Award” from the minister at the inaugural function. The award was instituted for women film directors who take up stories of resistance in their works.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, memento, and citation.

Marshall, in her speech, said her works reflected the injustice meted out to the black community. “Injustice towards a community is injustice towards all marginalized communities,” she said.

IFFK jury members Angela Molina (Spanish actor) and Bui Thac Chuyen (Vietnamese director) were present at the inaugural function.

Renowned filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan and former Chalachitra Academy chairpersons Rajeev Nath, and T K Rajeev Kumar were also present.

Rajeev Nath was honoured at the function for completing 50 years in cinema.

The inaugural function was followed by the screening of the opening film, “Palestine 36,” directed by Annemarie Jacir, a tale of Palestinian uprising against British colonialism. PTI MVG MVG ROH