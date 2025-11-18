31 bonded labourers rescued in Maharashtra's Beed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 18 (PTI) As many as 31 individuals forcefully employed as bonded labourers have been rescued in Maharashtra's Beed district, an official said on Tuesday.

All the rescued persons hail from Jalgaon district and belong to the tribal community. They were subjected to forced labour and threats for three months in the Majalgaon taluka of Bed, the official said.

Following a complaint lodged by the labourers' relatives, various agencies launched a collaborative operation and rescued the victims on Sunday, the official said.

Beed Collector Vivek Johnson in a release stated that he would coordinate with his Jalgaon counterpart to arrange for the education and welfare of the labourers' children. PTI AW GK