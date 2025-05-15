31 bulls rescued from container in Latur; 3 booked for illegal transportation of cattle

Latur, May 15 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Latur district have rescued 31 bulls from a container and booked three persons for illegally transporting the bovine animals, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a container truck with a Karnataka registration number plate at Sevadas Nagar Tanda, along the Renapur-Ashta road, in the early hours of Tuesday, he said.

The vehicle was carrying 31 bulls, crammed inside the container, from Neknur in Beed district to Nalegaon in Chakur tehsil of Latur. The estimated value of the animals is around Rs 8.5 lakh.

The Renapur police have registered a case against Krishna Rambhau Shinde, Sayed Miskin Sayed Saber and truck driver Nazim Khan Abdul Aziz under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Motor Vehicles Act, the official added. PTI COR NR