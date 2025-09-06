31 cattle trapped near river in Odisha's Cuttack rescued

Bhubaneswar, Sep 6 (PTI) Personnel of the Odisha Fire and Emergency Services on Saturday rescued at least 31 cattle trapped near Kathajodi river, following a rise in its water level, officials said.

The cattle were grazing near Kaliapatna area when the water level of the river swelled due to release of water from the Hirakud dam, they said.

The animals were left stranded for hours before two teams of the fire department carried out a rescue operation, the officials said.

The water level of the river is expected to rise further with more discharge from the dam on Sunday, they added. PTI AAM RBT