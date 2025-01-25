31 CBI officers awarded police medals on 76th Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Officers who supervised probes into the Manipur riots, online trading scams, big-ticket corruption and the post-poll violence in West Bengal are among 31 officers awarded police medals on the occasion of 76th Republic Day.

Advertisment

Six officers have been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service while 25 received the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

CBI Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay was awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

He supervised the probes into the post-poll violence in West Bengal, Manipur riots, Commonwealth Games corruption, land for jobs scam against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family, 2024 NEET irregularities, important cases related to the Assam Ponzi scam, besides leading several complex special crime cases.

Advertisment

Joint Director (North East Region) Datla Sreenivasa Varma, who is supervising the probe into the online trading scam of Assam, and now post-poll violence cases of West Bengal and further investigation in the Manipur riots, has also been awarded the medal.

Assistant Inspector General (CBI, Policy Division) Tejpal Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police Naresh Kumar, Sub-Inspector Bhani Singh Rathore and Assistant Sub-Inspector Aikodan Balakrishnan are also among the awardees.

The Police Medal for Meritorious Service was awarded to 25 officers, including Joint Director Rajiv Ranjan -- who supervised the illegal mining case of Jharkhand involving an alleged close aide of the chief minister and the Saradha scam, among other corruption cases.

Advertisment

Deputy Director (Admin and Personnel) Kuldeep Dwivedi -- who supervised the probe into the Madhya Pradesh nursing scam and big-ticket corruption involving the seizure of huge cash -- also received the medal.

Dwivedi had handled the Naxal menace in hotbeds such as Latehar, Parasnath hills, Saranda forests and Jhumra hills during his time in the Jharkhand Police.

Deputy Inspectors General Sudha Singh and Ashwin Anand Shenvi have also been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Advertisment

Singh led the probe into child sex abuse material uploaded on the Internet, including one related to a Uttar Pradesh government employee, while Shenvi led the SIT to investigate alleged irregularities in the appointment of teachers and municipality employees in West Bengal.

Among the other awardees of the Police Medal for Meritorious Service are Deputy Inspector General Jayalakshmi Ramanujam; Deputy Legal Advisor Amrit Pal Singh; Deputy Superintendents of Police Vivek and Suraj Majumder; Inspectors Raj Kumar, Manickavel Sundaramoorthy, Sanjeev Sharma and Baldev Kumar; Sub-Inspector Rajinder Kumar; Assistant Sub-Inspectors Vishnu Om Vikram, Naresh Kumar Kaushik, Wahengbam Sunil Singh, Subhash Kisan Khatele and Kuldeep Kumar Bhardwaj; Head Constables Aloke Kumar Mazumdar, N Krishna, Pushpendra Singh Tomar, Vinod Kumar Choudhary and Daya Ram Yadav; and Constables Shaik Khamruddin and Rajesh Kumar. PTI ABS SZM SZM