31 girl students injured as school bus overturns in J'khand's Koderma

Koderma, Nov 15 (PTI) At least 31 girl students were injured after their school bus overturned and fell into a 25-foot-deep gorge in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Saturday, officials said.

The accident took place on the Ranchi-Patna main road in Koderma Valley under Koderma police station limits when the school bus carrying them from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Puto, Chandwara, overturned, they said.

Civil Surgeon of Sadar Hospital, Anil Kumar, told PTI that initially 31 students were admitted, of whom 10 have been discharged, and as of now, 21 students are being kept under observation. Three to four girls sustained deep injuries, but their conditions are not serious. Most of them will be discharged by this evening.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rituraj also visited the hospital and met with the injured students. The DC said that he has directed officials to investigate the accident.

Abhitab Kumar, the principal of the school, said, "In all, 71 students were going on an educational tour to Rajgir and Nalanda in two buses. One of the buses, which carried 31 girls, met with an accident, leading to injuries among the students."