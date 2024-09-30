31 injured after KSRTC bus overturns on expressway in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Sep 30 (PTI) Thirty-one passengers were injured when a speeding KSTRC bus allegedly overturned after hitting a vehicle on the expressway near Mandya on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at 10.20 am when the bus heading towards Mandya had just exited the expressway and entered the service road, they said.

"As per our preliminary investigation, immediately after exiting expressway, when the bus which was over-speeding entered the service road, it allegedly hit the canter vehicle which was parked on the roadside and toppled," a senior police officer said.

Out of the 31 passengers injured in the accident, three of them sustained grevious injuries and were admitted to a hospital here.

A case was registered and the accused bus driver was arrested in connection with the incident, he added. PTI AMP ROH