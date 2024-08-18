31 killed in 51 events of cloudburst, flash flood in HP since onset of monsoon

Shimla, Aug 18 (PTI) Thirty-one people were killed in 51 events of cloudburst and flash flood between June 27 and August 16 in Himachal Pradesh during the ongoing monsoon season, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

The monsoon arrived in Himachal Pradesh on June 27.

Thirty-one people were killed and 33 went missing in 51 incidents of cloudburst and flash flood between June 27 and August 16 in Himachal Pradesh, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

Lahaul and Spiti witnessed 22 such incidents, the highest in the state, followed by 11 in Kinnaur, six in Una, three each in Kullu and Mandi, two in Sirmaur and one each in Chamba, Hamirpur, Shimla and Solan districts, it said.

According to the data, 121 houses were completely or partially damaged.

Three people were killed in 35 landslides during the same period, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

At nine, Mandi reported the highest number of landslides. Kinnaur and Shimla reported six landslides each, Lahaul and Spiti and Chamba four each, Solan three, Kullu two and Bilaspur one, it said.

The data for other districts was not available.

However, residents in several districts have claimed that the number of incidents of cloudburst, flash flood and landslide is much higher than the official count.

Meanwhile, light rains continued in parts of the state and 95 roads were closed on Sunday morning, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

It said 33 roads were closed in Kullu, 23 each in Mandi and Shimla, 10 in Kangra, two each in Chamba and Kinnaur, and one each in Hamirpur and Una.

As many as 47 power and 35 water supply schemes have also been affected, it said.

According to officials, Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,140 crore so far with the maximum damage done to the road infrastructure. The Public Works Department has suffered losses of Rs 502 crore, followed by the Jal Shakti Department (Rs 469 crore) and the Horticulture Department (Rs 139 crore).

The local meteorological office has issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rains in isolated places in the state till August 21.