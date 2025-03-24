31 lakh farmers benefitted under insurance scheme in Rajasthan: Minister

Jaipur, Mar 24 (PTI) The minister of state for cooperatives informed the Assembly on Monday that around 31 lakh farmers in Rajasthan have been benefitted under the Sahakar Jeevan Bima Suraksha Yojana.

During the Question Hour, Minister Gautam Kumar said that due to the state government's efficient management, 31 lakh farmers have received benefits exceeding Rs 172 crore under the scheme.

Replying to the question he also informed the House that the premium for the scheme is borne by the farmers.

In 2023-24, under the previous government, farmers collectively paid around Rs 360 crore in premiums under the scheme. However, with the state government reducing the premium amount, farmers have paid approximately Rs 186 crore in 2024-25, he said.

Kumar further said that the scheme is applicable to loanee members of primary lending societies, while the Raj Sahakar Personal Accident Insurance Scheme is meant for the social security of farmers availing crop loans under the state's short-term agricultural credit structure.

He said that in 2023-24, the previous government did not select an insurance company, due to which the Raj Sahakar Personal Accident Insurance Scheme was not implemented.

The minister assured the House that a committee would investigate the matter of varying insurance premiums, and strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

He also clarified that there is no provision for a health certificate in the Raj Sahakar Personal Accident Insurance Scheme and that no claim has been rejected due to its absence. PTI AG OZ OZ