31 police officers booked in Bihar's Madhepura over failure to hand over case files

Madhepura (Bihar), Feb 21 (PTI) Around 31 police officers have been booked in Bihar’s Madhepura district for not handing over case files to their relievers even after their transfer to new places of posting, officials said on Friday.

FIRs have been lodged against the officers, they said.

“The probe was hanging fire in several cases as the then investigating officers got transferred, and did not hand over the files to their relievers even after repeated reminders. All the officers concerned have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita,” a police statement said.

Earlier, FIRs were lodged against 53 police officers in Gopalganj district and against 134 officers in Muzaffarpur district for similar reasons. PTI PKD RBT