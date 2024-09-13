31 roads closed in Himachal as rain continues to lash parts of state

Shimla, Sep 13 (PTI) A total of 31 roads were closed for vehicular movement in Himachal Pradesh on Friday evening as rain continues to lash parts of the state, officials said on Friday.

The meteorological office here has warned of moderate flash flood risk in parts of Shimla and Sirmaur districts until Saturday.

Light rain continued in some parts of the state and Guler recorded the maximum rainfall at 64.2 mm since Thursday evening followed by 46.4 mm in Palampur, 43 mm in Dharamshala, 30 mm in Kalpa, 27.1 mm in Slapper, 26.2 mm in Solan, 26 mm in Shimla, 21.4 mm in Chopal, 20.8 mm in Sangla, 20.5 mm in Jubbarhatti, 18.4 mm in Naina Devi and 13.5 mm in Dhaulakuan.

Meanwhile, Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place in the state with a low of 8.1 degrees Celsius, while Una was the hottest with a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius.

A maximum of 10 roads are closed in Kangra, seven in Mandi, five in Sirmaur district, four in Shimla, three in Kullu and one each in Kinnaur and Bilaspur districts as per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

In the morning SEOC data showed a maximum of 81 roads were closed in Shimla, 21 in Mandi, 10 in Kangra, three in Kullu and one each in Bilaspur and Sirmaur district.

The number of power water supply schemes affected by the rain in the state stand at 22, the SEOC said.

Since the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 27, the state's rainfall deficit till date stands at 20 per cent, with the state receiving 545.2 mm rainfall against an average of 682.4 mm.

According to the officials, 168 people have died in rain-related incidents during the ongoing monsoon season from June 27 till Friday, while 30 are still missing. The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,324 crore, they said. PTI BPL OZ OZ