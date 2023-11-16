31 tribes of Jharkhand participating in pan India tribal conclave 'Samvaad'

Jamshedpur, Nov 16 (PTI) Thirty-one tribes of Jharkhand are participating in the 10th edition of the pan-India tribal conclave 'Samvaad'.

The five-day-long tribal conclave was inaugurated by Tata Steel CEO and Managing Director T V Narendran on Wednesday at Gopal Maidan here.

The event was kicked off to the beats of 251 nagadas, dhols and musical instruments.

The theme for this year – Walk with Me – recognises the paths that the tribes of India have traversed through to shed light on ideas, individuals, and collectives.

The sound of the Nagadas also holds special significance and 251 nagadas represented tribes from Kolhan, Ranchi, Khunti and other regions of Odisha.

The nagada is used for a variety of purposes, including scaring away wild animals, delivering messages, and driving away evil spirits. The sound of nagadas is considered auspicious and is also used as a percussion instrument in singing and dancing. It symbolises unity between the different tribes of the region.

This is the first time that all 31 tribes of Jharkhand representing the colours of Jharkhand came together on the same stage. They will showcase their diversity and unity through their performance.

The amalgamation of dance performances by different tribal groups of Jharkhand demonstrates the cultural heritage of the state at its best. The performance not only connects the story of the struggles, aspirations and dreams of the tribal communities gathered at Samvaad but also celebrates tribal identity, culture, history, and heritage. PTI BS RG