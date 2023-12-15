312 Covid cases logged in India; active caseload rise to 1,296

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 312 new coronavirus infections, the highest since May 31, while the tally of active cases have increased to 1,296, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,310, as per the data updated at 8 am. The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,04,142).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,69,536, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.