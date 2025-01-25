314.471 kg of seized drugs disposed of in Manipur: CM

Imphal, Jan 25 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that a total of 314.471 kg of seized drugs were disposed of at a bio-medical waste treatment facility in Imphal West district on Saturday.

Singh said the state government launched a war on drugs since 2018 under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said the war on drugs is not just a campaign, it is a mission to protect our future generations, safeguard the integrity of our society, and ensure a brighter tomorrow for Manipur. Let us all stand united in this endeavour, strengthening our resolve and commitment to make Manipur a drug-free state, he added.

"The state government has been continuously waging war against drugs and destroyed thousands of acres of poppy. Huge quantities of drugs amounting to Rs 70,000 crore have been seized and more than 2,000 to 3,000 people have been arrested and nearly 200 people convicted," the CM told reporters.

Every year seized drugs are destroyed publicly to show our transparency. After completion of judicial procedure seized drugs are destroyed by burning, Singh said.

"Today 314 kg of different drugs including 9 kg of heroin were destroyed. Our target is to completely defeat and destroy whoever are involved in drugs. We will continue destroying poppy plantations too and actively operating against drug smugglers on the highways, border areas and every part of the state. This is to save our people and youths," Singh said.

The chief minister also appealed to the people of the state and officials combating drugs to be sincere, transparent and not to compromise at any cost in drug-related matters.

Singh also sought the cooperation and support of local clubs, Meira Paibis and social workers for succesful and continuous drive against drugs.

The substances destroyed included 9.884 kg of heroin powder, 244.409 kg of brown sugar, 26.239 kg of WY tablets (Yaba tablets), 661 grams of SP tablets, 493 grams of N 10 tablets, 505 grams of pseudoephedrine tablets and 32.280 kg of ganja, Singh said. PTI COR RG