3.17 lakh villages covered through technology under Svamitva Scheme: Nadda

Ahmedabad, Jan 18 (PTI) Union minister JP Nadda said on Saturday that the distribution of Svamitva property cards and other initiatives underscore the Narendra Modi government's resolve to empower the people.

He said 3.17 lakh villages were covered with the help of technology under the Svamitva Scheme, and 1.53 lakh farmers will be given property rights today.

Nadda virtually attended the distribution of Svamitva cards by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Ahmedabad with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

"Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the empowerment of the common man has been given great importance. The Modi government always prioritised people and ensured how we should work to empower the common man," Nadda said while addressing a state-level programme.

PM Modi distributed around 65 lakh Svamitva property cards, which he said would bolster economic activities and alleviate poverty.

These property cards are being distributed to beneficiaries across more than 50,000 villages in 10 states -- Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and two Union Territories off Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

"When I talk about empowerment, the focus is on villages, the poor, deprived, oppressed, exploited, Dalit, youths, and farmers. All programmes were planned to bring these sections into the mainstream," the Union Health Minister said.

He said stakeholders should join the process to strengthen the empowerment of the common man and talk to beneficiaries to understand how these people were given the privilege of joining the mainstream.

Nadda said the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" was followed in letter and spirit in planning and implementing welfare measures.

He said various schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Swachahhata Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, benefited the marginal sections and empowered women going beyond castes and religions.

He said under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, 61 crore people are getting Rs 5 lakh health coverage (Rs 10 lakh in Gujarat).

"While more than 4.5 crore people were hospitalised, the poor got a new lease of life through Ayushman Bharat Yojana," he said.

Nadda said 25 crore people came out of poverty because of the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

He said 3.17 lakh villages are covered through technology under the Svamitva Scheme, and 1.53 lakh farmers are being given property rights.

"We may not know this, but nobody held a recognised property in villages that prevented them from availing of bank loans. A total of 3.17 lakh villages were mapped and property (identified) through technology. You can imagine how much this will empower Indian farmers," Nadda said.

CM Patel said more than 64,000 cards in 415 villages were distributed in Gujarat on Saturday.

"Mapping and survey through new technologies like drones will ensure (obtaining) certain land records in every village. Svamitva Yojana has proved a game changer for rural India.

"Besides empowering property owners, the scheme has ensured better infrastructure planning in rural India and further improved financial stability and sustainable development," he said. PTI KA PD NSK