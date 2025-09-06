32 air warriors trained for disaster management in Jammu

Jammu, Sep 6 (PTI) Thirty-two air warriors of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Jammu station were trained in a six-day basic disaster-management course by the SDRF, an official spokesperson said here on Saturday.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) successfully conducted the course at its headquarters here. The course was specifically tailored for the personnel from the 23rd wing of the IAF-Jammu station, the spokesperson said.

The training capsule commenced on September 1 and culminated on September 6.

Designed to build capacity in disaster preparedness and response, the course offered a comprehensive blend of theoretical sessions and hands-on practical exercises, the spokesperson said.

He added that the curriculum focussed on life-saving techniques and protocols essential for effective disaster management, aiming at empowering the participants with the knowledge and confidence to act swiftly and efficiently during emergencies.

The course underscored the importance of inter-agency cooperation, reinforcing the strong collaboration between the IAF and the SDRF in enhancing community resilience, the spokesperson said.

Zahid Manhas, the commandant of the SDRF's 2nd Battalion, highlighted the growing need for preparedness in an era of increasingly frequent and complex disasters.

"We are committed to strengthening our response capabilities through collaborative training initiatives like this. The knowledge and skills gained during the course will enable our air warriors to act decisively and efficiently in critical situations," he said. PTI TAS RC