32 candidates file nominations for J’khand polls on Tuesday, Over Rs 1cr seized in Koderma

Ranchi, Oct 22 (PTI) Thirty-two candidates filed their nomination papers on Tuesday for the first phase of the assembly polls in Jharkhand, an election official said.
With these, the total number of nominations filed in various assembly constituencies till now has reached 57, he said.
As many as 43 assembly constituencies will go to polls in the first round of polls on November 13.
The nomination process for the phase started on October 18 and will conclude on October 25.
"Thirty-two candidates have filed their nomination papers on Tuesday. Till Monday, 25 candidates had filed nominations,” Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said.
The nomination process for the second phase of elections to 38 assembly seats started on Tuesday but no document was filed on the very first day.
Post-announcement of the assembly elections, a total of Rs 12.5 crore in cash and goods have been seized in the state, he said.
Over Rs 1.07 crore in cash was recovered from a house in Koderma district on Tuesday, amid the ongoing search for the state assembly polls, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the house around 2 am and recovered the cash from the residence of a hotel owner in the Koderma police station area.
Koderma Superintendent of Police (SP) Anudeep Singh said, “Around Rs 1.07 crore was recovered from the house during a raid. Some 58 grams of opium worth around Rs 27,000 and other items were also seized from the house.” He said that a person, who was present at the house during the raid, was arrested and interrogation is underway.
The SP said that an income tax team was also investigating the matter.
Kumar said 12 FIRs have been lodged so far for violation of the Model Code of Conduct and action is being taken as per the rules.
The assembly elections for 81 seats will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with counting of votes on November 23.