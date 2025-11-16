32 cattle die as truck catches fire

Nagpur, Nov 16 (PTI) Thirty-two cattle died when the container truck transporting them illegally caught fire in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said, adding that three persons were arrested.

The incident occurred at Fetri village under the jurisdiction of the Kalmeshwar police station in the evening after a 12-wheeler truck developed a flat tyre. A police official said the fire was triggered by friction as the driver didn’t stop the vehicle.

Thirty-two cattle died on the spot, while ten animals were rescued by villagers.

Eyewitnesses said the cattle were tied with a wire and covered with a tarpaulin, making escape impossible.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Nasir, Syed Hamid Ali, and Amir Rahup Qureshi, have been arrested for illegal transport of cattle and cruelty. PTI COR NSK