32% dip in road accidents in Himachal: Govt

Shimla, Nov 5 (PTI) Road accidents in Himachal Pradesh have gone down by 32 per cent from last year, with officials saying consistent efforts to improve road safety are saving lives.

According to official data, 2,253 road accidents were recorded in 2023 which fell to 2,147 in 2024. In 2025 , 1,457 accidents have been reported so far, a substantial 32 per cent drop.

This downward trend reflects the government's proactive policies, improved monitoring mechanisms, and extensive public awareness campaigns on road safety, a state government spokesperson said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

"This achievement is particularly noteworthy given that Himachal Pradesh faced severe natural disasters such as landslides, floods and cloudbursts in both 2023 and 2025.

"But despite these challenges, the state government maintained its focus on road safety through coordinated efforts across departments, resulting in a marked reduction in accidents," the spokesperson said. PTI BPL APL APL SKY SKY