32 lakh people benefitted from Assam govt's '12 Days of Development' campaign: Himanta

Dibrugarh (Assam), Dec 23 (PTI) Nearly 32 lakh people received benefits under various schemes during a special initiative by the Assam government which concluded on Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The '12 Days of Development' campaign reached out to both the poor and middle-class sections of the state, he added.

"We had started this campaign in Guwahati, and after 12 days, we are concluding it in Dibrugarh today," Sarma told reporters after attending a meeting.

During the campaign, 20 lakh new ration cards were distributed, assistance was provided to six lakh flood-hit people, and meritorious students received scooters, bicycles, and other incentives under various schemes, the CM said.

"About 30-32 lakh people have received benefits under government schemes during this period. We are confident that these schemes will help the poor and middle-class sections of the population," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), in a post on X, mentioned that grants and facilities under different departments were distributed by Sarma during the day.

"On the final day of the #12DaysOfDevelopment campaign, HCM Dr. @himantabiswa attended an event at Mancotta Ground, Dibrugarh, to distribute benefits under various government schemes," the post read.

Grants and benefits under initiatives by the education, finance, revenue, disaster management, and industries and commerce departments were distributed. These included 2,593 students receiving scooters, 1,255 students getting cash prizes, and 10,270 students receiving bicycles.

"HCM reaffirmed the government’s commitment to uplifting living standards and empowering every citizen of Assam to lead a life of dignity and self-reliance," the CMO added. PTI SSG SSG MNB