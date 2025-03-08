32 people died, 269 injured in man-wildlife conflicts in last 2 years: JK govt

Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday said that 32 people died and 269 were injured in man-wildlife conflicts during the last two years.

The information was shared by Forest Minister Javed Ahmed Rana in a written reply to a question in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

Sixteen people each died in man-wildlife conflicts in 2023-24 and 2024-25, Rana said in response to a question by National Conference member Mir Saifullah.

He said 124 people were injured in 2023-24 and 145 in 2024-25.

The government paid Rs 121.02 lakh as compensation in 2023-24 and Rs 155.08 lakh in 2024-25. The compensation is provided to victims and their families in accordance with government orders issued from time to time, Rana said. PTI AB DIV DIV