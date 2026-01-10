32 public servants held by vigilance in 2025 on corruption charges: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 10 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said 32 public servants were arrested by vigilance last year on graft charges and asserted that his government would not tolerate corruption.

He also affirmed the state government’s stance against corruption.

“Seedhi Baat, No Bakwas (straight talk, no nonsense) - Assam does not tolerate corruption,” Sarma said in a post on X.

The chief minister shared that "29 trap operations" were undertaken and "32 public servants arrested in 2025".

During the year, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption made record interventions to ensure that "corruption cannot raise its head", he said.

“Extensive traps were laid, officials caught red-handed and 100 per cent of cases were chargesheeted. The message is clear,” Sarma added. PTI SSG BDC