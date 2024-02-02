32 rushed to hospital after fire in cosmetic factory in Himachal's Baddi

Shimla, Feb 2 (PTI) As many as 32 people trapped inside a cosmetic factory in the Baddi industrial area of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district following a fierce fire that broke out on Friday afternoon, have been rushed to hospital, while several others are still feared trapped inside the factory, officials said.

As many as 32 people have been rushed to hospital, out of which five with critical burn injuries were rushed to the PGI Chandigarh, six to ESI Katha, two to the Baddi Hospital and 19 are under treatment at the Brooklyn Hospital, a spokesperson of the public relations department said.

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot from Nalagarh and other adjoining areas and fire-fighting operations are in full swing, said Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma, adding that the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has reached the spot at Jhadmazri and is engaged in rescue operations.

Thick smoke oozing from the cosmetic material was hindering the fire-fighting operations, and workers have climbed on top of the building for safety, eyewitnesses said.