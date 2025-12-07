32 strategic infra projects in Arunachal inaugurated by Rajnath

Itanagar, Dec 7 (PTI) Thirty-two strategically significant infrastructure projects of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Arunachal Pradesh were inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually on Sunday.

These 32 were among 125 such infrastructure projects, spread across various states, which Singh inaugurated from a programme in Ladakh.

A programme was organised by the 44 Border Roads Task Force at Aalo in West Siang district on the occasion.

State Law and Justice Minister Kento Jini expressed hope that these projects will support troops deployed along the India-China border in Shi Yomi and Upper Siang districts.

He said the projects will provide uninterrupted connectivity to the armed forces and locals, improving operational preparedness and enabling quicker movement across the region.

Among those implemented by Project Brahmank are the 35-metre Shene Nallah bridge on Tato-Mechukha Road in Shi Yomi district, and 15-metre Ritbung bridge, 40-metre Rabung bridge, 40-metre Seyo Nallah bridge, 20-metre Sirak Nallah bridge and 10-metre Raboung Nallah bridge on Ditte Dimme-Migging Road, and 45-metre Naglung Ri bridge on Tuting-Bona Road -- all in Upper Siang district.

The rest have been implemented by Project Vartak, Project Arunank and Project Udayak. Among them are roads and a helipad project.

Also present at the programme were Project Brahmank Chief Engineer SC Looniya, Siang DC Tayi Taggu, West Siang DC Techu Aran, representatives of ITBP, and 44 BRTF Commander Colonel Arjun Gulati.

Apart from Arunachal, the 125 projects are spread across the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, and the states of Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Mizoram. These projects -- 28 roads, 93 bridges and four miscellaneous works -- have been completed at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore.

Lauding the BRO for making great progress in technological innovation, the defence minister asserted that advanced engineering methods are accelerating the completion of infrastructure projects. PTI CORR SOM