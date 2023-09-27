32 students from Delhi's armed forces preparatory school have cleared NDA exam: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Thirty-two students, including nine girls, from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School here have cleared the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

"Delighted to share that 32 students from Delhi's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School have cleared the NDA exam, one of the highest number from any school across the country," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

He said that the Armed Forces Preparatory School (AFPS) has shown "excellent results" and that more students from Delhi will clear the NDA exam in future as well.

"...I am sure that more and more students from Delhi will now clear the NDA exam and make our country proud as future officers. Delhi will always be ready to serve the nation," Kejriwal said.

Congratulating the students who cleared the NDA exam, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said the AFPS has provided opportunities to children from underprivileged backgrounds to become military officers and serve the nation.

"I wish the students, who cleared their NDA exam, to give their best in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) recruitment exam. It's a tremendous achievement that out of our 76 students, 32 students cleared the written exam," Atishi said.

"The first batch of the students from the AFPS has achieved a milestone. In the future it will produce many armed forces personnel and the entire country will be proud of them," she added.

According to the Delhi government, the AFPS provides free education and residential facilities to students preparing to join the armed forces.

The school, which was established by the Kejriwal government last year, focuses on the overall development of a student for being an armed forces officer.

The AFPS is spread over 14 acres and is recognised by the Delhi Board of School Education. There are a total of 237 students enrolled in the school. In class 12, there were a total of 76 students who appeared in the NDA exam. PTI ABU ABU KVK KVK