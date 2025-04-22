32-year-old Bangladeshi national arrested at Indo-Nepal border in UP while trying to infiltrate

Maharajganj (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) A 32-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested at the Indo-Nepal border here for allegedly trying to cross over to India without visa and passport, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Somendra Meena said that the Bangladeshi national was arrested on Monday night while allegedly trying to infiltrate illegally.

Pradeep Kumar Roy, who was on his way to India from Nepal, was arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in the Nichlaul area.

Officials did not find visa papers and passport with him, Meena said.

The SP said that legal action is being taken against the Bangladeshi national, adding that the police are also investigating whether he was connected to any criminal activity and what his modus operandi was for entering into India.

A case has been registered and the intelligence bureau has been informed of the matter, the Meena added. PTI COR KIS MNK MNK