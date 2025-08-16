32-year-old Govinda dies while tying Dahi Handi in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) A 32-year-old `Govinda' died after falling while tying Dahi Handi in suburban Mankhurd here on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Jagmohan Shivkiran Chaudhari.

He was tying the `Dahi Handi' -- earthen pot filled with curd which groups of `Govindas' try to reach and break by forming a human pyramid -- to a rope from the first-floor window grille of his house in Maharashtra Nagar when he fell, said a civic official.

Chaudhari was taken to the civic-run Shatabdi Govandi Hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official added.

The Dahi Handi festival is celebrated on Krishna Janmashtami across Maharashtra to mark the birthday of Lord Krishna. PTI ZA KRK