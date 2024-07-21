32-year-old man commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) A 32-year-old man allegedly committed suicide here on Sunday by hanging himself at his home, officials said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Chhawla police station and it was found that Sandeep Shokeen hanged himself in his room.

"Family members broke the door of the room and took him to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared him dead," a senior police officer said.

"After the postmortem report, necessary action will be taken, and further inquiry into the matter is underway," police said. PTI MHS BM MNK MNK