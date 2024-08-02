32-year-old man killed in road rage incident in Faridabad

Faridabad, Aug 2 (PTI) A 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, who was the sole breadwinner in his family and father to three kids, was killed in an alleged road rage incident here.

Police identified the deceased as Bunty, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh who earned his livelihood by driving an auto-rickshaw in Faridabad.

They said Bunty got into a dispute with a car driver near Nagla Chowk on Thursday when his auto-rickshaw brushed past the four-wheeler.

The car driver allegedly beat him up brutally and fled the scene. Bunty was rushed to the civil hospital by locals where he died during treatment, police said.

According to a complaint filed by his sister, the car rider thrashed Bunty before local people could rescue him.

She said her brother was the sole breadwinner in his family and had three children. "His wife has hearing and speech impairment and now, a big crisis has come before us," the woman told police.

Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against the car driver under section 103 (1) of the BNS at the Mujesar police station on Thursday.

Local SHO Inspector Darpan Singh said the accused is a 24-year-old graduate student. "He will be arrested soon and the car used in the crime also will be seized," he added. PTI COR IJT IJT