32-year-old man nabbed from Ludhiana in Baba Siddique murder case; 15 held so far

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) Police have apprehended one more person in connection with the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique from Ludhiana, an official said on Friday, taking the number of those held in the case to 15.

The accused, Sujit Sushil Singh (32), was nabbed from the Punjab town by a Mumbai police team and was being brought to the metropolis, he said.

The 66-year-old NCP leader was shot dead by three gunmen on October 12 in Mumbai's Bandra area. PTI DC RSY