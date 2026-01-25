32-year-old man shot dead by unknown persons in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified individuals in the Shastri Park area of northeast Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

The incident was reported to the Shastri Park police station at around 11.24 pm on Saturday, he said.

On receiving the information, police rushed to the spot near Buland Masjid.

"The victim, identified as Sameer alias Mustakim, was already taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by his family members. Doctors declared him dead at the hospital," a senior police officer said.

The officer added that forensic experts later visited the crime scene and examined the area. A case has been registered at the Shastri Park police station.

Police have taken up an investigation to identify the attackers and ascertain the reason behind the killing. CCTV footage from surrounding areas is being scanned, and residents are being questioned, the officer said. PTI BM SMV SMV RUK RUK