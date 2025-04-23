32-year-old woman, two daughters burnt to death as fire engulfs thatched roof house

Barabanki (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) A woman and her two minor daughters in Masauli area here were burnt to death when their thatched roof house caught fire during cooking on Tuesday evening, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Rinki (32), Mehak (9) and Shivani (8).

The woman's husband Rajmal Vishwakarma (37) and the couple's two-year-old son survived but suffered serious burn injuries while the man tried to save his family, police said.

They are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

According to Masauli Station House Officer Sudheer Kumar Singh, the incident happened at around 6 pm, when the woman was cooking food on a mini LPG cylinder inside their house in Purejabar Purwa under Masauli area of the district.

A spark emitted from the stove cause the fire which quickly engulfed the thatched roof house. The deceased could not get out of the house due to fierce fire and thick smoke. Rajmal jumped into the fire to save his family, but could only rescue their two-year-old son Anmol.

The fire brigade who rushed to the spot after being informed, brought the flames under control, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK