3,200 individuals arrested in three-day operation against gangsters

Chandigarh, Jan 22 (PTI) More than 3,200 people have been arrested by the Punjab Police in a 72-hour-long operation against gangsters, a senior police official said on Thursday.

State police chief Gaurav Yadav said the crackdown against gangsters is a sustained campaign that will continue with full force until Punjab is completely cleansed of the menace.

Over 2,000 police teams, comprising 12,000 personnel, were deputed across the state under 'Operation Prahaar' to conduct raids at identified and mapped locations linked to associates of 60 foreign-based gangsters.

Sharing the outcomes of the three-day-long operation, Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said a total of 4,871 individuals were rounded up across the state, of which 3,256 have been arrested.

Police teams have recovered 69 weapons, 6.5 kg heroin, 10.5 kg opium, 5,092 intoxicant pills, 72 kg poppy husk and Rs 2.69 lakh cash from their possession, he said.

The Special DGP said that the 72-hour-long operation has achieved its objectives beyond expectations.

"Operation Prahaar was a surgical and intelligence-driven strike on the logistics, financial, and communication networks sustaining gangsters," he said.

Urging citizens to actively support the campaign against organised crime, Shukla said people can anonymously report information related to wanted criminals and gangsters, and also share tips on crime and criminal activity, through the anti-gangster helpline number 93946-93946.

A cash reward of up to Rs 10 lakh will be given for information leading to the arrest of gangsters, he said.