32,000 liters of illegal liquor seized in Himachal

Shimla, Apr 2 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh State Taxes and Excise department has seized about 32,000 litres of illegal liquor, officials on Tuesday said.

Excise Commissioner Yunus, in a statement issued here, said that during an intensive operation, the department raided 10 illegal liquor manufacturing units (Bhatties) in Dabat and Majri areas of Bilaspur district.

In a joint action taken with the Excise department of Punjab, 18,000 bulk liters of Lahan worth Rs 18 lakh was recovered and destroyed recently, Yunus said.

A team of the Excise department of Una district has recovered 13,730 bulk liters of liquor in two cases, he added.

The officer said that the department was continuously taking action to curb illegal liquor trade.