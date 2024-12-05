3,204 'landless' people allotted agricultural land by Delhi govt during 1975-76, Lok Sabha told

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Around 3,200 "landless" people were allotted agricultural land while 1,289 given 120 square yard plots by the Delhi government under the "20-point programme" in the city during 1975-76, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohal Lal said the Delhi government has informed that the ownership rights have been granted to those allottees who have fulfilled all the terms and conditions of the lease.

The 20-point programme was launched by the central government in 1975 and restructured in 1982, 1986 and again in 2006. The restructured programme, known as 20-point programme 2006, became operational with effect from April 1, 2007.

The programme was meant to give a thrust to schemes relating to poverty alleviation, employment generation in rural areas, housing, education, family welfare and health, protection of environment and other schemes having a bearing on the quality of life, especially in the rural areas.

According to the reply by the housing and urban affairs minister, a total of 3,204 applicants had been allotted agricultural land and 1,289 got "120 gaj" plots in the national capital under the "20-point programme" during 1975-76.

In southwest Delhi, there were 2,706 beneficiaries who had got the agricultural land in 1975-76, while the number in north Delhi was 389 and west Delhi 99.

In response to a question on whether the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has notified any ownership for landless people and villages in Delhi over the last 10 years, the minister stated that there has been no such notification.

To another question, he said that till date, Gram Sabha land of 252 villages admeasuring approximately 16,000 acres have been placed at the disposal of DDA by the central government.

The minister said that as per DDA, after urbanisation of villages by way of notification under Section 507 of Delhi Municipal Act, 1957, the Gram Sabha stands dissolved.

"By virtue of Section 150 (3) of Delhi Land Reforms Act, 1954, all assets vested in Gram Sabha is vested in Central government. The said Gram Sabha land so vested with the Central government has further been placed at the disposal of DDA under section 22 (1) of Delhi Development Act, 1957," he said in the written reply. PTI BUN KVK KVK