321 booked over violent protest at waste plant in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 22 (PTI) As many as 321 people have been booked in connection with a violent protest against a waste treatment plant near Thamarassery, police said on Wednesday.

Residents on Tuesday set fire to the plant in Ambayathodu village, managed by Freshcut, alleging that waste was being dumped into a nearby river.

Thamarassery police said six cases have been registered in connection with the incident based on different complaints.

“In all six cases, a total of 321 persons have been named as accused. Of them, 21 were identified,” a police officer said.

“Investigation is underway, and any further action is yet to be initiated,” he added.

Tension erupted in Ambayathodu as locals alleged that the poultry waste unit was emitting a strong stench and dumping waste into a nearby river.

When a waste collection lorry arrived at the site, protesters began throwing stones, prompting police intervention. The confrontation soon escalated into clashes.

Several protesters were injured when police used batons to disperse the crowd, while several officers, including the Kozhikode Rural Superintendent of Police, sustained injuries from stone-throwing, police added. PTI LGK SSK