322 lion deaths in 2 years, including 64 of unnatural causes: Minister to Gujarat assembly

Gandhinagar, Feb 27 (PTI) A total of 322 lions have died in Gujarat over the last two years, including 64 of unnatural causes, state forest minister Arjun Modhwadia informed the assembly on Friday.

He was responding to a query raised by Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar during Question Hour.

"A total of 165 lions died in 2024, another 148 in 2025 and nine died in the month of January this year. Of these 322 lions, 64 died due to unnatural causes like falling into wells or being hit by vehicles," the minister said.

The 64 comprise 41 adult lions and lionesses, 22 cubs and one unidentified, Modhwadia said in his written reply.

The state government has taken various steps to prevent unnatural deaths of big cats such as setting up centres for the treatment of wild animals at different spots, appointment of veterinary doctors and introduction of an ambulance service for timely intervention and treatment of lions, he added.

Other measures include building speed-breakers and installing signboards on roads passing through sanctuary areas, regular foot patrolling in forests, building parapet walls for open wells near forests and putting up fences on both sides of the railway track near Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, the minister informed the House.

Modhwadia said radio-collaring of Asiatic lions has been done, a high-tech monitoring unit has been set up at Sasan and quarantine zones have been created at Sakkarbaug Zoo in Junagadh and at Saat Virda in Barda region.

Other steps include creation of Rapid Action Teams for wildlife rescue, round the clock patrolling by forest staff to prevent poaching and installation of CCTV cameras at four checkpoints in the sanctuary area, he said.

As per the 2025 census, the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary and its surrounding areas in Gujarat are home to 891 Asiatic lions, comprising 255 lions, 405 lionesses and 231 cubs, said Modhwadia. PTI PJT PD BNM