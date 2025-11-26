3.26 lakh dog-bite cases in past 3 years in Himachal: Minister

Dharamshala, Nov 26 (PTI) More than 3 lakh cases of dog bites were reported in Himachal Pradesh in the past three years and 11 people are suspected to have died due to rabies, the state's health minister Dhani Ram Shandil informed the assembly on Wednesday.

In a written reply during the Question Hour, Health and Family Welfare Minister Shandil said most of these cases were reported in Kangra and Shimla districts.

Himachal Pradesh recorded 3,26,170 cases of dog bites during the past three years, he said replying to a question by Congress MLA Rakesh Kalia.

Shandil said 54,649 cases of dog bites were reported in Kangra district, followed by Shimla with 52,695 cases, Solan 43,777, Una 31,124, Sirmaur 26,794, Chamba 26,246, Mandi 25,072, Kullu 24,522, Hamirpur 16,976, Bilaspur 15,801, Kinnaur 5234 and Lahaul and Spiti 3608.

Replying to another question, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said payment of salary was delayed in Himachal University during the months of April, July, September and October due to "administrative reasons".

A provision of Rs 152.20 crore has been earmarked for the payment of salaries of Himachal University employees, and so far, Rs 82.79 crore from it has been paid.

Revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi told the state assembly that there are six cases reported of Pangi women marrying non-Pangwal men who have settled in Pangi, Chamba. Their children have not been issued Scheduled Tribes certificates, he said during the Question Hour.

Responding to a question by BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu told the House that the Forest Division, Dharamshala has earned Rs 1.27 crore from trekkers visiting Triund from November 16, 2023 to October 31, 2025.

The amount has been deposited in the bank account of eco-tourism society for renovation and furnishing of rest houses, toilets, display of signboards, sanitation, among others, for trekkers visiting Triund, he added.